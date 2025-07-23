Longview 2023 Child Sex Abuse Case—Klog 100.7 News

A California man has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail following a Longview Police investigation into a child sex abuse case first reported in May 2023.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew said the abuse was reported by the juvenile victim and allegedly occurred at a residence in Longview. The suspect, 41-year-old Detjen Haynes, was taken into custody in California after an arrest warrant was issued and transported back to Washington.

Haynes was booked and charged yesterday at 4:11pm with First Degree Rape of a Child, First Degree Child Molestation, Indecent Liberties, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Immoral Communications with a Minor.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details are being released.