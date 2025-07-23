LaVern (Vern) Eaton: July 5, 1935 — July 9, 2025

LONGVIEW- LaVern “Vern” Lewis Eaton, of Longview, passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday July 9, 2025 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, OR.

He was born on July 5, 1935 in Minot, North Dakota to Clinton (Bud) and Bessie Eaton. He moved with his family in 1945 to Kalama, Washington. He graduated from Kalama High School where he was part of the State Champion football team, and went on to graduate from Lower Columbia College. He met the love of his life, Lori, and they were married in December 1955. They moved to Longview where they then spent the rest of their lives. Throughout his career, he variously worked as a salesman at Myklebust, and was part owner and a DJ at KEDO radio station, sold advertising for the Longview Daily News, and finally worked for Cowlitz County PUD for 32 years before retiring as Assistant General Manager in 1997. Vern was on numerous Boards, Committees, and volunteered with charity organizations during his life. He was President of the Board for the Longview Country Club, President of the Cowlitz County Fair & Rodeo Board, President of the Kalama Sportsmen’s Club, and received many awards and recognitions for his dedicated service to the community. Until his death, he was even the Community Ambassador at his assisted living facility, the Delaware Plaza.

Vern was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was so loved by his friends and the people of his community and spent his life working hard for the people he loved. He was known to be gracious and make everyone feel welcome, with a goofy sense of humor and a sharp wit that was only rivaled by his wife. He loved his

family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them at his cabin on the Kalama River.

Vern was preceded in death by his brother, James (Jimmy) Eaton. He is survived by a brother, Larry Eaton (Pearl Eaton) of Longview, WA and a sister, Bonnie Ferguson (Keith Ferguson) also of Longview; daughters Tracy Mosier (Mark Mosier) and Jan Dalen (Dan Dalen); grandsons Aaron and Chad Collins; granddaughters Lindsay Wilk and Laurel Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, an extended loving family, and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in Vern’s memory to your favorite charity. A celebration of life will be held on August 16, 2025, from 1:00-4:00PM at the Cowlitz County Event Center.