Kelso PD Seeking Public Assistance Finding a Graffiti Suspect—Klog 100.7 News

The Kelso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a graffiti vandalism case.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday on Ash Street. A photo of the suspect—believed to be a male with glasses and dark hair pulled back in a ponytail—has been posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Kelso Police and reference case number 25-11243.