Kelso PD Seeking Public Assistance Finding a Graffiti Suspect—Klog 100.7 News

LaVern (Vern) EatonJuly 23, 2025
More First Responders Added to Help in Rose Valley—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 24, 2025
The Kelso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a graffiti vandalism case.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday on Ash Street. A photo of the suspect—believed to be a male with glasses and dark hair pulled back in a ponytail—has been posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Kelso Police and reference case number 25-11243.