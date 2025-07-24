More First Responders Added to Help in Rose Valley—Klog 100.7 News

Rose Valley residents can breathe a little easier now that the volunteer shortage at Station 24 has been resolved.

In July 2024, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue issued a call for help, urging residents to step up as volunteers to maintain timely emergency response in the area. At the time, most calls in Rose Valley were being handled by crews from Station 21 in Kelso due to the lack of available personnel.

That call was answered—seven local residents have since completed fire academy training. As of this week, Cowlitz 911 is once again dispatching Station 24 as the first response unit for all emergencies in the Rose Valley area.