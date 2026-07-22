Cowlitz County Fair 2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Fair gets kicked off today, and this evening is the concert with ’90s country music legend Clay Walker, hosted by us and our sister station Cookin’ Country and Flyways. Clay has sold more than 11 million albums and had six number-one songs and dozens of hit songs, including “If I Could Make a Livin’,” “What’s It to You,” “Then What,” “Live Until I Die,” “Rumor Has It,” and many more.

The concert is at the fair rodeo arena. The gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. You can get your tickets ahead of time online at KUKN.com or at Bob’s Sporting Goods for $40, or at the gate for $45.

The fair runs each day through this Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

The rodeo will be held tomorrow through Saturday. There will also be the carnival, vendors, food, stage entertainment, animals, and more.