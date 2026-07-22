Kelso City Council Approves First Reading of New Sales & Use Tax for CJ Purposes—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso City Council is moving forward with a new sales and use tax to help fund criminal justice in the city.

Last night, they voted to pass the first reading of the new one-tenth of one percent tax, which is expected to generate more than $325,000 annually for the city. The revenue, which was authorized by state legislation passed during the 2025 session, would help offset rising costs in public safety and defense services.

The ordinance addresses what city staff called a systematic increase in criminal justice costs, particularly related to new state public defender caseload requirements. A new state law mandates that public defenders reduce their caseloads by at least 10 percent over the next decade, requiring the hiring of additional attorneys to handle cases.

Kelso Police Chief Rich Fletcher says the state has also developed a pool of grant funds available to agencies that have demonstrated compliance with strict operational standards. However, the caveat to receiving those funds is that cities must first adopt the sales tax to become eligible for any of the grant money.

Councilmember Brian Wood did mention that by passing this tax, the city would not be able to pass the same tax amount to fund deferred road maintenance. Wood said he ultimately agreed with their choice but warned that this could take flexibility away from the council in the future.