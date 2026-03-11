WSP Puts out Correction on Wrong-Way Crash South of Ridgefield—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Washington State Patrol has issued a correction in its report on the double-fatality wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 that occurred Monday south of Ridgefield, Washington.

PIO Dakota Russell says 40-year-old Rebecca Hantho of La Center, Washington was not the wrong-way driver. Instead, troopers say it was a 30-year-old man from Portland, Oregon who has not yet been publicly identified. Russell apologized for the mistake in the original release.

Both Hantho and the Portland man were killed in the crash. The reason the Portland man was driving the wrong direction is still under investigation.