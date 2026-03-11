Former Longview Mayor Appointed as Executive Director of The Health Care Foundation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The former mayor of Longview has garnered a new high-up leadership role. MaryAlice Wallis was named the new executive director of The Health Care Foundation of Longview yesterday.

In a release, the foundation said that as a lifelong Longview resident and seasoned public servant, Wallis brings extensive leadership experience at the local and regional levels. John Philbrook, the president of the foundation, said, “We are extremely fortunate to have someone with the track record of MaryAlice step into this key position for our community. The Health Care Foundation was created by this community for the purpose of funding health care services for those in need. Mary Jane Melink has dutifully led the organization for 25 years, and we believe MaryAlice will provide a similar skill set for the HCF mission for years to come.”

Wallis served on the Longview City Council from 2018 to 2025, including four years as mayor. She has also held leadership roles in other organizations around the county and city.

Wallis said, “I am honored to serve in this role and continue working to strengthen the health and well-being of our community. The foundation has an important mission, and I look forward to building strong partnerships that expand access to care and improve outcomes across our region.”

The mission of The Health Care Foundation of Longview is to promote the physical and mental health and health care of people living in the Longview area.