Update on Wrong-Way Chase on Tennant Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The full details on that chase early Sunday involving a wrong-way driver on Tennant Way have been provided by the Longview Police Department.

According to Longview Police, they were advised by Kelso that officers there were pursuing a vehicle fleeing into Longview around 12:15 a.m. A short time later, a Longview officer located the vehicle and attempted another traffic stop. This led to the vehicle fleeing again, traveling the wrong way on Tennant Way and then the wrong way on Interstate 5 for several miles.

Eventually, the vehicle turned around and officers were able to use a PIT maneuver to stop it and take both people inside into custody. The driver, 25-year-old Molly Luyster of Vancouver, was charged with attempting to elude, DUI, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, reckless driving, and introducing a controlled substance into jail. Her passenger, 52-year-old Roger Marlow of Camas, was also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.