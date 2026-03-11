SWAT Raid At Cottonwood Place—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The SWAT raid yesterday morning in West Longview was yet another drug bust.

Captain Branden McNew with the Longview Police Department says that around 5 a.m., the Lower Columbia SWAT Team, along with the Longview Street Crimes Unit and the County Crime Reduction Team, served a search warrant at a residence at 5 Cottonwood Place, just off 38th Avenue.

During the operation, numerous individuals were detained, and several were arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on outstanding warrants and new charges related to the delivery of controlled substances. The names of those arrested have not been provided; however, McNew told KLOG that this was part of a larger drug investigation going on around town.

Inside the home, Street Crimes Unit detectives were able to find narcotics and other materials associated with dealing illegal drugs. In the press release, McNew said, “This property has been a longstanding blight on the Longview community and has been the subject of multiple narcotics-related search warrants over the years.” He also said the Longview Police Department and the City of Longview Development Department are working to address the nuisance property within the bounds of the law.