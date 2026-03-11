DUI Driver Crashes After Chase on Ocean Beach Highway—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A high-speed chase ended with a suspected impaired driver crashing on Ocean Beach Highway in Stella last evening.

It was initially reported that law enforcement was trying to stop a GMC Sierra truck on suspicion of DUI; the vehicle was reportedly traveling at high speeds westbound on Ocean Beach Highway. A bit before 10 p.m., the Washington State Patrol says the vehicle struck the westbound ditch at milepost 50.4, overcorrected, and then crossed the highway, striking the eastbound guardrail and causing the truck to roll into the eastbound ditch.

30-year-old Jeremey Douglas of Longview was taken from the scene by ambulance to St. John Medical Center for his injuries. Douglas had been wearing a seatbelt, and troopers say drugs or alcohol were involved. He is currently being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of DUI and reckless driving.