Ronald Larry Rise: April 21, 1936 – March 3, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Ronald Larry Rise, age 89, passed away on March 3, 2026, at Ahadi Adult Senior Home in Columbia City, Oregon.

Ronald was born on April 21, 1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Esther Xedes and Daniel Rise. He was raised in Oregon and attended high school in Sherwood.

On January 18, 1956, Ronald married Rosalie in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The couple made their home in Springfield, Oregon, before moving to Scappoose, where they lived for the past twenty-four years.

Ron was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. He enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Ronald’s children cared for him in his home for the last six months until he suffered a fall that required him to move into assisted care.

He is survived by his children: Rhonda Duran (Joe), Jim Rise (Kathy), Charlotte Wylie (Bill), and David Rise; his sister, Carolee Peterson; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalie Rise, and his parents, Esther Xedes and Daniel Rise.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens, Oregon.

Committal service and vault interment will follow at Columbia Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Scappoose, Oregon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Health & Hospice of Longview, Washington.