Mary Leighton Ward: February 9, 1934 — March 1, 2026

CLATSKANIE- Mary Leighton Ward, a woman of remarkable strength, warmth, and adventure, passed away peacefully in Seaside, Oregon, on March 1, 2026, at the age of 92. Born in Rocklin, California, to Jenny Tellez and Edward Leighton, Mary lived a life defined by her devotion to her family and her love for the open road.

Mary was a woman of many talents and passions. She once poured her heart into owning her own restaurant, an experience she carried with her throughout her life. Her adventurous spirit took her across the globe; she traveled abroad while stationed overseas with her first husband and later explored the vast landscapes of the United States alongside her second husband, Gene, in his long-haul truck. They were rarely without their beloved Sheltie companions, Lady and Trigger, by their side.

At home, Mary was the heart of the household. She was an expert at crochet—a skill she lovingly passed down to her daughters—and a talented baker. Her kindness was legendary in her neighborhood; she was known for baking fresh bread and leaving it in the mailbox as a surprise for the mailman. Mary found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was visiting with friends, watching Westerns, or cheering along with The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune. Of all the seasons, Christmas was her favorite, a time when her spirit of generosity truly shined.

Above all, Mary was a teacher. She taught her children how to navigate the world with independence and strength (and, quite literally, how to navigate the road behind the steering wheel).

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Ward; her son, James Edward Lewis; her parents; her sister, Annie; and her brothers, Ed and Manuel.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Hryciw and Mary Lewis; and her sisters, Helen Leighton, Patty Stafford, and Beatrice Leighton, along with a community of friends who will miss her deeply.