Flood Watch—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flood watch for the Lower Columbia River region from now through 11 p.m. tomorrow.

Forecasters say heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

At 11:20 p.m. last night, the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management posted an update saying they had already seen significant ponding of water, causing hazardous driving conditions in some areas. They reminded drivers to never drive through areas of standing water and to heed the warning: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

In the update, they also announced that Alpha Drive at West Side Highway and Lomar at Nevada Drive were both closed. At the time, they also said Ostrander was passable but about to close.