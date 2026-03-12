Jacquelyn Marie Handley: June 10, 2008 — February 20, 2026

KALAMA- Jacquelyn Marie Handley, affectionately known as Jackie, was born on June 10, 2008, in Aberdeen, Washington. She was a vibrant and energetic young woman who illuminated the lives of those around her with her bright and spunky personality. Tragically, Jackie passed away on February 20, 2026, in Grays Harbor County due to a fatal car collision while riding as a passenger.

Jackie was a senior in High School where she was recognized not only for her academic pursuits but also for her enthusiastic participation in various activities. She was a talented catcher for her softball teams in La Center and Kalama, where her dedication and skill stood out. Always eager for new experiences, Jackie aspired to further her education by enrolling in a trade school in Pennsylvania, aiming to hone her skills in metalworking and welding.

In her short yet impactful life, Jackie showcased a profound love for animals, often taking her beloved bearded dragon, “Nugget,” along on her many adventures. She shared her mother’s passion for riding horses and found joy in exploring the great outdoors through camping and hiking. Her playful spirit was reflected in the time she spent with her younger brothers and friends, engaging in video games and creating lasting memories together.

Jackie’s kind, thoughtful, and caring nature endeared her to many. She had a big heart and loved deeply, always going out of her way to support her loved ones. Her humor and warmth made her a cherished friend to those fortunate enough to know her.

Jackie leaves behind her beloved family, including her mother, Tammy Hartley; her step-father, Matt Hartley; her half-brother, Timothy Hartley; her stepbrother, David Hartley; her father, Sonny Handley; and her brother; David Handley. Each of them will carry forward the treasured memories of Jackie, whose impact on their lives will forever resonate.

As we remember Jacquelyn Marie Handley, we celebrate a young life filled with love, laughter, and the promise of a bright future, cut short far too soon. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who were touched by her grace and kindness.