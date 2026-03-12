New Clatskanie Elementary School Principal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Clatskanie Elementary School has opted to stay with Interim Principal Matt Doyle.

Superintendent Dr. Danielle Hudson says that after a thorough interview process, Doyle was selected to become the full-time principal in the 2026–27 school year. Hudson says that since stepping into the interim role, Doyle has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Clatskanie Elementary community.

She stated that “he has worked closely with staff to support students, maintain a positive learning environment, and ensure the school continues moving forward during a year of transition. Throughout the interview process, Matt’s dedication to students, collaborative leadership style, and focus on supporting teachers and staff stood out clearly.”