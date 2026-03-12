New Clatskanie Elementary School Principal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Jacquelyn Marie HandleyMarch 12, 2026
Longview City Council Meeting Preview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsMarch 12, 2026
Clatskanie Elementary School has opted to stay with Interim Principal Matt Doyle.
Superintendent Dr. Danielle Hudson says that after a thorough interview process, Doyle was selected to become the full-time principal in the 2026–27 school year. Hudson says that since stepping into the interim role, Doyle has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Clatskanie Elementary community.
She stated that “he has worked closely with staff to support students, maintain a positive learning environment, and ensure the school continues moving forward during a year of transition. Throughout the interview process, Matt’s dedication to students, collaborative leadership style, and focus on supporting teachers and staff stood out clearly.”