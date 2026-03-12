Longview City Council Meeting Preview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There is a packed agenda for tonight’s Longview City Council meeting, including Mint Valley Golf Course rate changes, Neighborhood Park Grant Program recommendations, and more discussion on parking downtown.

The Mint Valley Golf Course rate changes would establish fees and charges for the use of the course in the 2026–27 season, which starts April 1 of this year and runs through March 31, 2027. The agenda calls for modest inflationary adjustments that would include a $50 increase to season passes and $1–$2 increases to standard green fees.

The Neighborhood Park Grant Program recommendations are part of a program the City of Longview has run annually since 1997. There is $25,000 in grants available for community-led park improvement projects. This year, there are three proposals totaling just over $55,000.

The downtown parking item will be the second discussion regarding a downtown uniform parking proposal. The plan would establish more uniform time limits for on-street parking.

Tonight’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Longview City Council Chambers.