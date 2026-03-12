LCC Board of Trustees Extends Interim President Kristin Finnell’s Contract—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Interim LCC President Kristin Finnell had her contract extended by the Board of Trustees last night through the end of the summer quarter.

The decision extended her contract by about five months; originally it was set to expire on April 5, but it will now run through August 31.

During this time, Finnell will continue to serve in her role as vice president of instruction as well. For both jobs, she is being paid $180,250 annually. Previously, she made $144,400.

Finnell became acting president at the end of January after the board voted to terminate President Matt Seimears’ contract without cause or fault. That came after earlier in the month they placed Seimears on paid administrative leave for what they called a “personnel matter.” The board has yet to reveal why they came to that decision.

As of now, they have not started the search for a new permanent president, nor have they announced any sort of timeline for a search.