Gerald Leroy Bean: September 24, 1928 – March 8, 2026

LONGVIEW- It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Gerald Bean on March 8, 2026, at the age of 97. Gerald left this world as gracefully as he lived in it, surrounded by love at the Richard Nau Hospice House in Longview, WA.

Born on September 24, 1928, in Pomona, California, Gerald was the son of Lester and Maude Bean. He grew up in a loving home, alongside his siblings, Dale and Ronald. Gerald’s life was a testament to dedication and love, and he carried those values into every role he embraced.

In April of 1947, Gerald married his first love, Evelyn Cowles. Together, they raised four wonderful children, sharing a life filled with warmth and laughter until Evelyn’s passing in July of 1982. Love graced Gerald’s life again when he met Betty Thomson. They married in January 1985, and he embraced Betty’s four daughters, with open arms.

A proud graduate of Grandview High School, class of 1946, Gerald found his calling in the art of carpentry, a career he pursued for over 50 years. His craftsmanship was not just a means of livelihood but a way of expressing his creativity and dedication—a legacy built in every structure he worked on. Gerald’s love for woodworking extended into his personal life, where he spent countless hours in his workshop. He also loved gardening around his house.

Gerald was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wives Evelyn and Betty, his brother Dale, his son Jack, son-in-law Donald Lovegren, and stepdaughter Linda Young. He leaves behind a brother Ronald Bean and his children: David Bean (Georgene), Virginia Lovgren, and Vikki Brockmoller (Willie), along with his daughter-in-law Nancy Bean. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Pamela Hill, Angie Flahaut (Dan), and Lois Sandbak (Curtis).

His life was further enriched by 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren, Gerald’s family was his proudest achievement, and he cherished every moment spent in their company.

In keeping with Gerald’s wishes, a private ceremony will be held to honor his life. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital in his memory—a cause that was close to Gerald’s heart.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the compassionate staff at the Richard Nau Hospice House in Longview, WA, for their unwavering support and kindness during Gerald’s final days.

Gerald Bean lived a life filled with love, laughter, and hard work. Rest in peace, Gerald. Your legacy of love and kindness continues in the hearts of your family.