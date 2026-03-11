1964 Graduates Celebrate 80th B-Day—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

All 1964 graduates from R.A. Long High School and all other local schools are invited to enjoy birthday cake and a historical presentation at the Cowlitz County Museum tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Most people in the Class of ’64 turn 80 this year. The presentation will include local high schools throughout the years, including changes in clothes, hairstyles, school staff, and more.

A class member who scanned local high school yearbooks will host the program; it will include information from R.A. Long, Mark Morris, Kelso, Castle Rock, and Rainier High Schools.

The museum is located at 405 Allen Street in Kelso. Again, this will be tomorrow at 11 a.m.