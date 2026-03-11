Third-Party Investigator Hired to Review Longview School District—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Possible Flooding in Cowlitz County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsMarch 11, 2026
1964 Graduates Celebrate 80th B-Day—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsMarch 11, 2026
Longview School District officials announced Monday that a third-party investigator has been hired to review the district’s policies and procedures surrounding the alleged sexual assaults that led to the arrests of two students on the Mark Morris High School basketball team last month.
The district will also conduct an internal investigation into the actions of employees after the reported assaults. This follows last week’s court appearance, where the two students pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree rape.