Possible Flooding in Cowlitz County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

We might see some minor flooding through the rest of this week as an atmospheric river is expected.

The National Weather Service is forecasting three inches or more of rain over the next three days, with the heaviest rain expected today. The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said the chance of rivers reaching minor flood stage is low, but it will depend on where the heaviest rain falls.

Creeks and small tributaries may rise quickly, and low-lying areas and urban streets could experience ponding during heavy downpours. Landslides or mudslides may also occur on steep slopes.