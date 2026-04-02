Woodland PD Shows Drone Usage Arrest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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The Woodland Police Department showed off a video yesterday demonstrating how they are able to track suspects using drones. The 1-minute and 20-second video, posted to their Facebook page, shows the drone pilot’s view as officers attempted to locate 45-year-old Justin Buck of Woodland on Tuesday evening.
At around 6:55 p.m., officers attempted to locate Buck on Whalen Road, as he had an outstanding warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing and displaying a weapon. Officers reported he fled into a treeline, causing them to lose sight of him. That is when they utilized the drone to locate and arrest him without incident.