SWAT Response After Alleged Attempted Murder in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department says the Lower Columbia SWAT team responded late Sunday morning to an address on 10th Avenue, and detectives are investigating an attempted murder.

Longview Police Captain Tim Watson says officers responded around 11:26 a.m. to an apartment at the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, between Florida and Hemlock streets, after a reported assault. Upon arrival, an adult woman was contacted outside the residence with a major laceration on her neck. She told officers she had been stabbed during an argument with 53-year-old Sean Lair.

When officers tried to contact Lair, he refused to exit the dwelling. This led to the Lower Columbia SWAT team being called to assist in serving a warrant. The door to the apartment was eventually forced open, and Lair came out shortly after. The standoff lasted about an hour.

Lair was found to have some self-inflicted injuries to his neck; he was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on an attempted murder charge. The victim was also transported to the hospital. Watson said her current condition is not being released at this time.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department.