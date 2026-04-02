Pacific Tech Construction Connection to Artemis II Launch—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Four astronauts left Earth for a flight around the Moon yesterday, and a local company has a cool connection to the Artemis II launch.

Pacific Tech Construction of Kelso has been putting on the $108 million roof of the massive building where the Artemis components were built. Pac Tech employees and contractors were able to see the crew capsule as it was being built.

Pac Tech owner Cal Miller says it was a big production every time NASA rolled a piece of equipment out of the building. He says the huge rocket boosters and tank rolled out of the building on a giant crawler machine, where they were taken a mile down the road to a barge for the trip to the Kennedy Space Center.