Carolyn Ann Skyles: June 19, 1942 – March 29, 2026

KELSO- A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2026, at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 2884 N Pacific Ave, Kelso, WA 98626 for Carolyn Skyles who died March 29, 2026, of natural causes.

Mrs. Skyles was born Carolyn Ann Adams, June 19, 1942 in Winslow, Navajo, Arizona, to LeRoy Adams and Helen Cornelia (Bostwick) Adams Caviness. She grew up in Winslow and attended grades 1-12, graduating from Winslow High School in 1960. Carolyn attended college receiving her AA degree in 1962 from Eastern Arizona Junior College in Thatcher AZ, and her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics (minor in Art) in 1964 from Northern Arizona University at Flagstaff AZ. She did graduate work at Brigham Young University.

Carolyn taught school in Metler, CA and Inglewood, CA. She married Albert Lucian Lewis, Jr. April 2, 1966 in Mesa, Arizona. They had six children. They were divorced November 23, 1979. Carolyn married Eugene Miscal Skyles June 14, 1980 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her Father and Mother and granddaughter Julie. She is survived by her husband Eugene and by the following children of her first marriage: son J. Degen Lewis (wife Angela), their children Arianna, Derek (wife, Libby), Lydia, Anneliese, and Claira of Pleasant Grove, UT; daughter Jennifer M. Ward of Lake Forest Park, WA and her children Megan (husband Armando), Holly, and Sam; son John E. Lewis (wife Tamara) of Wasilla, AK, his children Albert (daughter Carina) and Madeline; son Daniel E. Lewis (wife Christina) of Nagoya, Japan, his daughters Yukari and Lisa Ishizuka (husband Matthew, daughter Luna); daughter Mariam B. Brunner (husband Jeffrey) of Dahlonega, GA and their children Riley Brunner (wife Amanda), Amelia Scott (husband Conrad and daughter Willow), and Jeannette Brunner (husband Hunter Hulsey); daughter Erin A. Lewis (wife Katrina) of Pacific Grove, CA and her children Beverly, Jane, and Scott. Also by daughter from her second marriage Virginia M. Kindle (husband Christopher) of Longview, WA and her children Morgan Davis (husband Chance), Nolan, Cameron, Layne, and Dylan. Also by three children of her second husband’s first marriage, (all ten children were raised together); son Nicklas L. Skyles (partner Jenny Wood) of Sand Point, AK; Jeffrey T. Skyles of Salem, OR and his daughters Dawn (children Marlis and Eli) and Katherine; and Paula R. Rineman and her children Zachariah, Alexander, and Adrianna of Lincoln City, OR. She is also survived by her brothers Donald Adams of Colorado Springs, CO, Burton Adams of Winslow, AZ, and sisters Diane (Adams) Hoke of Winslow, AZ, and Helen (Adams) Sheehan of Glendale, AZ.

Carolyn was always active in her church and served in many callings there. She liked to sew, quilt, read and do Family History. Her family notes that she was excellent at so much more than there is room to list here and dearly loved by many.

Burial will be in the Whittle and Hubbard Cemetery in Castle Rock, Washington.