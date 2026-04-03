US 12 White Pass Summit Reduced to Single Lane for Several Weeks—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Those traveling over White Pass should expect weekend delays for several weeks as the Washington State Department of Transportation is reducing part of Highway 12 to a single lane.

The work will be happening five miles east of milepost 156 of the roadway; crews are repairing a section of deteriorating pavement. Geotechnical engineers with the state have been monitoring two large, deep-seated, slow-moving landslides under the roadway that are each about 500 feet wide.

Until the work is complete, traffic will be alternated through a single lane.