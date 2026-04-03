US 12 White Pass Summit Reduced to Single Lane for Several Weeks—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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Those traveling over White Pass should expect weekend delays for several weeks as the Washington State Department of Transportation is reducing part of Highway 12 to a single lane.
The work will be happening five miles east of milepost 156 of the roadway; crews are repairing a section of deteriorating pavement. Geotechnical engineers with the state have been monitoring two large, deep-seated, slow-moving landslides under the roadway that are each about 500 feet wide.
Until the work is complete, traffic will be alternated through a single lane.