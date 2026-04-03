Health Care Foundation Grants 2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Health Care of Longview has announced their 2026 grants; this year, they awarded over $556,000 to support local health programs.

The foundation, created in 1984 to support community health needs tied to the former Monticello Medical Center, has now distributed over 13 million dollars in funding.

This year’s largest grant, $160,000, goes to Cowlitz Free Clinic to help provide urgent medical care and chronic care services for uninsured adults, along with dental services.

Other major recipients include Children’s Community Resources, which received $120,000 to expand pediatric medical and mental health services, and FISH of Cowlitz County, awarded $56,000 to help provide food and emergency health support.

The rest of the funding is going to support housing, education, transportation, and medical projects through groups like Lower Columbia CAP, PeaceHealth, and Youth and Family Link.