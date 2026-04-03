Friday:

The Kelso Public Library is hosting a sleepover for stuffed animals!! Drop-off is Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Then pick-up is Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. When you pick up, you’ll get a booklet to see what adventures they had!

Find the Easter Bunny at Three Rivers Crossing: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Bring your camera! Donations are accepted on behalf of local nonprofits.

LCC Spring Quarter begins next week! Come Friday at noon for Red Devil Welcome Days. Red Devil Welcome Days gives students a warm LCC welcome with free pizza, swag, and the support needed to feel prepared and connected before their first day.

The First Friday Cruise on Commerce has become a tradition! Hosted by the Cowlitz County Cruisers from 6 to 9 p.m., all cars are welcome to cruise down Commerce in downtown Longview, and along the way, stop in any open businesses and get some local shopping done.

Head to Tom and Jerry’s Barroom in Clatskanie on Friday to enjoy live music! This is a 21+ event. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Shop local businesses and say hi to the Easter Bunny! The Spring Market at the Merk is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Longview. The Easter Bunny will be there from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Spring Festival at the Kelso Public Library is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come dye some eggs and enjoy other great activities.

The Whistle Punks will be at the Monticello Hotel Ballroom this Saturday, performing. The doors open at 6pm; it is a $10 cover.

Sunday:

Enjoy a free, family-friendly Easter egg hunt at the Lewis River Golf Course in Woodland on Sunday. Each session includes hunts for ages 1–5 and 6–12. The Morning Leap is at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Afternoon Hop at 1:15 p.m.