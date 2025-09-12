Woodland Mother Stabbing & Search For Suspect—Klog 100.7 News

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of stabbing his mother early yesterday morning at a home in Woodland.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 5 a.m. after a woman reported her adult son had stabbed her. She said she was able to lock herself in her bedroom.

By the time deputies arrived at the Oaks Mobile & RV Park on Lakeshore Drive, the suspect—identified as 30-year-old Miguel Bravo—was gone.

He is believed to have fled in a 2005 white Acura TSX with Washington license plate CSN7421.

Anyone who sees Bravo should call 911 and not approach him. If you have information on this case, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit tip line at 564-397-2847.