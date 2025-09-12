9/12-9/14/2025 Weekend Events-Klog 100.7 News

Friday:

• The Kelso Library Foundation Book Sale runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find books, movies, and more.

• Roto-Rooter Longview hosts its Customer Appreciation Event Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Civic Circle in Longview. Free burgers and hot dogs, plus Kelso Bounce House and Kona Ice.

• Mother Out Loud! is at Stageworks Northwest on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show explores what parenthood is really like.

Saturday:

• The Kelso Highlander Festival is Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tam O’Shanter Park. Highlights include highlander games, vendors, a beer garden, clan tents, parades, Scottish music, and more. Admission is free.

• Z’s Ride is Saturday, September 13, benefiting the Cowlitz Chaplaincy. Kickstands up at 10 a.m. from Mary’s Bar and Grill; the ride ends at Scooter Bar and Grill.

• The Kick-Off Kelso Bazaar runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Longview Kelso Elks. Support local businesses and get a head start on shopping season.

• The 11th Annual 1414 Club Poker Run is Saturday, September 13. Kickstands up at 10 a.m. from 1414 12th Ave. in Longview. BBQ at noon. $20 per rider, $10 per passenger.

Sunday:

• As part of the Columbia Theatre’s Longview-Kelso Concert Series, Sounds of Greenwich Village will perform Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre.