Longview Public Safety Ordinance Modification—Klog 100.7 News

The City of Longview has expanded its camping restrictions. Last night, the Longview City Council voted to amend its Public Safety Ordinance to implement a 24-hour public camping ban.

Previously, public camping was prohibited only between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. The new all-day ban follows the city’s announcement earlier this week that the Hope Village tiny home shelter will close indefinitely at the end of the month, causing concern from the public that more people will be on the streets.

The ordinance still allows vehicle camping overnight between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Councilmembers Ruth Kendall and Angie Wean opposed the change, saying the decision was rushed and that the public had not been adequately notified. Supporting votes came from Mayor Spencer Boudreau and Councilmembers Keith Young, Kalei LaFave, MaryAlice Wallis, and Erik Halvorson.

Several nearby cities, including Kelso, Kalama, and Ridgefield, also have similar bans.

The council also voted to revise the city’s definition of excessive storage, giving staff more flexibility in enforcement for unique situations.