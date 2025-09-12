Longview Alley Closures Next Week—Klog 100.7 News

Two alley closures are scheduled next week as the City of Longview Street Division replaces concrete panels.

The first closure begins at 7 a.m. Monday and will continue until the following Monday, September 22. That work will take place in the alley behind 642 24th Avenue in the St. Helens neighborhood.

The second closure begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will last until the following Tuesday, September 22. That work will be in the alley behind 1239 19th Avenue in the Old West Side.