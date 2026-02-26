Woodland Man Found Guilty of Eluding Police—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Woodland man was found guilty after a two-day trial of Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle and third-degree Driving While License Suspended after an incident in early January.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office reports that 35-year-old Scott Cartier’s former girlfriend called 911 on January 4 to report that Cartier was chasing her while driving a vehicle on Lewis River Road in Woodland. When police found Cartier and tried to pull him over, he drove at a speed of 90 miles per hour and swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic on Lewis River Road. Eventually, he was apprehended and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail by deputies.

On top of the two charges, the jury also found that Cartier endangered one or more people other than himself in the incident. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.