Seven Days of Coastal Razor Clam Digs Start Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Sun’s out, guns out. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved another week of coastal razor clam digs starting today. Long Beach is open every day through next Wednesday, March 4th. The rest of this week will be afternoon tides, with next week having evening tides.

Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal said he said it could be nice, stating, “Hopefully this next tide series of late February and early March dates will have less winter weather and feel more like spring digging. These upcoming harvest days will provide ample daylight digging opportunity with low tides occurring before or near sunset.”