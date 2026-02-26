Longview Public Library Seed Library—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Spring is just around the corner, and the Seed Library is returning to the Longview Public Library for the 2026 growing season.

Beginning next Monday, you can check out free seed packets from a collection of crops, flowers and Pacific Northwest native plants to grow at home. The program is open to library cardholders, who may select up to 15 different seed varieties per season.

The Seed Library will launch with about 800 seed packets available, with more added throughout the season. In addition to seeds, the library offers gardening books, resources and educational presentations.

Participants can also take part in the Seed Library Challenge by logging their gardening activities through Beanstack.