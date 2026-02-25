Joan Catherine Wilcox: December 13, 1930 — January 31, 2026

LONGVIEW- Joan Catherine Wilcox, born on December 13, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Joan’s life was a tapestry woven with love, adventure, and an unyielding spirit that left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

From early childhood, Joan developed a deep affection for the ocean, which became her happy place. She thrived in its embrace, whether snorkeling in its depths or splashing joyfully in a pool alongside her great-grandchildren. Her adventurous spirit took her to far-flung corners of the globe where she reveled in the simple pleasures of life—fishing in pristine waters, observing polar bears roaming their icy homes, or quietly sharing moments with cheerful penguins. These experiences illuminated her soul, feeding her insatiable curiosity and desire for connection with the natural world.

Joan was a beacon of warmth and kindness, effortlessly bringing people together with her generous heart. She had an extraordinary ability to make everyone feel welcomed and loved, creating bonds that would last a lifetime. Family was at the core of her being, and she cherished every minute spent in their company. Whether it was a simple gathering or a grand family event, Joan’s contagious laughter and vibrant spirit filled the room, creating unforgettable memories.

Throughout her journey, she faced challenges with grace and resilience, always eager for the next adventure, laugh, or cherished memory. Her life serves as a reminder to embrace every moment and live fully, instilling in those around her a sense of appreciation for the little things.

Joan is survived by her loving son, Steve C. Wilcox; devoted daughter, Sue Boaglio; and caring son-in-law, Dennis Boaglio. She joins her beloved husband, Steve S. Wilcox Jr.; cherished sister, Dede Williams; brother-in-law, Herb Williams; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Wilcox in eternal peace.

A Celebration of Life honoring Joan will be held on March 21, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Longview Community Church, located at 2323 Washington Way, Longview, WA 98632.

As we reflect on the beautiful life of Joan Catherine Wilcox, let us carry forward her legacy of love and adventure, remembering that each day is a gift meant to be treasured.