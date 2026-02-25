Murder Arrest in Woodland—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Woodland man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Vancouver woman.



66-year-old Andrew Burnette was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail just before 8 p.m. yesterday on charges of first-degree murder, patronizing a prostitute, and unlawful disposal of human remains.



According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded February 14 after a call about a dead woman found on state forest land near DNR-1100 Road in eastern Clark County, near the Dole area. Detectives later identified the victim as 34-year-old Tori Garza of Vancouver, who previously went by the name Victoria Mills. She had been reported missing by a family member after last being heard from on February 9.



On February 16, a search warrant was executed at the last known address where Garza had been living in Vancouver, but no sign of foul play was found.



During the investigation, detectives reviewed Garza’s cell phone records and located an online advertisement for escort services that had been posted February 9. Surveillance video and automatic license plate reader data later led investigators to Burnette’s home in the 200 block of Marty Loop in Woodland, next to Horseshoe Lake.



Yesterday, detectives served a search warrant with assistance from Lower Columbia SWAT and the Woodland Police Department. Authorities say evidence of foul play was found inside the home.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line.