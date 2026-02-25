SWAT Raid & Drug-Related Arrests on Hudson Street in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Lower Columbia SWAT team and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s detectives were at it again with the second drug-related raid in Longview this month.

Chief Criminal Deputy Jordan Spencer with the Sheriff’s Office says the raid was conducted Sunday at a room at the Hudson Manor Inn, 1616 Hudson Street. Two arrests were made.

During the execution of the search warrant, a stolen .38-caliber revolver was found, along with 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine and evidence of intent to deliver controlled substances. In addition, stolen grocery store property was found, as well as other stolen items that detectives say may be evidence of financial fraud.

43-year-old Robert Tuttle of Longview is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, dangerous weapons, and third-degree possession of stolen property. 38-year-old Briana Tuttle of Longview was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.