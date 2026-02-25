Cowltiz County Commissioners Vote to End Animal Sheltering Contract With Humane Society—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to end its animal sheltering contract with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington, citing price concerns.

The vote will not affect residents in cities like Longview or Kelso, which maintain their own contracts, but it will impact animals from unincorporated Cowlitz County. The current contract expires on Saturday. Beginning Sunday, the Humane Society says it will no longer be able to accept animals from unincorporated areas of the county at its Longview campus.

Without a contract in place, Cowlitz County will be responsible for handling stray and dangerous animals, bite cases, and other animal control services through the Sheriff’s Office.

During their January 26 meeting, the commissioners said they were concerned about rising costs under a proposed three-year agreement with the Humane Society—including a $225,000 county share in 2026, with increases in later years—as well as legal concerns about adopting ordinance language tied to a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats that was included in the proposal.

According to the Humane Society, more than 2,300 animals were cared for at the shelter in 2025, including just over 1,000 from unincorporated areas. Services included housing, medical treatment, spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and reunification with owners.