Brad Thurman Announces No Bid for Reelection, Troy Brightbill Announces he is Running—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After more than three decades in law enforcement, Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman says he will not seek reelection this November.

Thurman, who has led the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and previously ran as a Republican, confirmed he plans to step aside rather than run for another term.

Following that announcement, 51-year-old Troy Brightbill of Kalama declared his candidacy for Cowlitz County sheriff this week as a Republican.

Brightbill has served 27 years with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. His career includes time as a deputy sheriff, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, chief criminal deputy and, most recently, undersheriff, with the announcement of Dave Handy retiring later this week.

In his announcement, Brightbill states, “As Sheriff, I will work to continue this upward trajectory by developing the next generation of law enforcement leaders. I will provide deputies with the training, tools, and support they need to provide professional law enforcement services to the citizens of Cowlitz County.”