Castle Rock Elementary School Put into Secure Status—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a quick scare at Castle Rock Elementary School yesterday; both the elementary school and the Castle Rock Early Childhood Center were briefly placed in secure status yesterday at around noon.

In a release, the district said the decision was made after staff were concerned about a parent without authorization who was trying to pick up children enrolled in both buildings. They say the situation was resolved without incident, and the schools were back to normal just after 12:30 p.m.

When schools go into secure status, doors are locked and no one is allowed to come in or out of the building.