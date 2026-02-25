Kalama Police Seeking Help Finding Truck That Stole A Utility Trailer—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kalama Police Department is looking for help from the public in identifying a pickup truck they say stole a utility trailer from a secure storage facility back on February 12.

The vehicle is described as a late-1990s to early-2000s Ford F-150. It is dark in color, appears two-tone with a lighter lower body, and is equipped with a large bed-mounted toolbox displaying a Polaris logo.

The driver has yet to be identified. If you recognize the vehicle or have any information that might help with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Kalama Police Department.