Mark Morris High School Rape Case Investigation Update from Longview Police Department—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Police Department put out an update on the Mark Morris basketball team rape case yesterday, and they want to make one thing clear: online speculative chatter does not lead to investigative action.

In their release, the department said the investigation remains active, but these types of cases don’t have a quick resolution; they take thorough time and attention. Detectives are actively reviewing evidence, following up on leads, and assessing information as it is received.

The Longview Police Department says they investigate official reports and information provided directly to them. They do not investigate based on social media posts or online speculation. If you want to have information formally documented and assessed, it must be reported directly to law enforcement.

If you have any firsthand information about the investigation, they said not to assume it has already been reported. Information on this case, or any other incident, can be sent through the new tip line at crimetips@mylongview.com.