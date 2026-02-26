Fir Street Shed Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Longview Fire Department has released details on a shed fire early this morning on Fir Street.

Fire crews were dispatched after multiple 911 calls about a fire next to an apartment in the area of 17th Avenue and Fir Street around 3 a.m. Multiple suppression units responded, and when they arrived, the shed was found fully engulfed in flames; those flames were also extending to the second story of the apartment building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze while also protecting a vehicle in an adjacent carport. Crews checked the interior of the apartment and confirmed that nobody was injured and no property was lost. The fire’s spread to the building was limited to just the exterior siding and walls.

No immediate cause has been found, Longview Fire is investigating.