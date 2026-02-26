Kelso Woman Injured in Hit & Run Crash on I-5 in Lewis County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Kelso woman was hospitalized last evening after a hit-and-run rollover crash on I-5 in Lewis County.

51-year-old Melissa Olmstead of Kelso had been traveling southbound at milepost 66 of the roadway between Winlock and Napavine around 5:50 p.m. The Washington State Patrol’s Office says that Olmstead attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2015 Nissan Rogue, but that other vehicle sped up and struck Olmstead. Her Rogue then struck the center median, rolled, and came to rest blocking both lanes of the freeway. The other vehicle did not stop, fleeing southbound.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Olmstead injured. She was taken by ambulance to Providence Centralia Hospital. She had been wearing a seatbelt.

As of now, no description of the other vehicle involved has been provided. It is unknown if any drugs or alcohol were involved.