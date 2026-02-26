Chick-Fil-A Plans on Kelso City Website “Current Development Projects”—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Kelso Woman Injured in Hit & Run Crash on I-5 in Lewis County—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 26, 2026
It’s been nearly a year since it was announced that Chick-fil-A could be coming to Kelso, and we now have an update.
The preliminary site plan for a Chick-fil-A franchise is now listed on the Kelso city website under “Current Development Projects.” The plan proposes building the 4,841-square-foot restaurant in the Three Rivers Mall parking lot at the corner between JCPenney, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Target.
The proposal includes 35 parking spaces, a trash enclosure, drive-through lanes, site landscaping, lighting, and utilities.
As of now, the proposal does not list any potential opening date.