Brittney Patra De Lashmit: December 22, 1989 – February 18, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Brittney Patra De Lashmit of Scappoose, OR, passed away on 2/18/2026, at 36.

She was a lifelong resident of Scappoose, OR. Born to Tracy De Lashmit & Tari Semler on 12/22/1989 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Portland, OR.

She enjoyed camping with family and friends, Cookouts, Family game nights and anything she could do with her son Ashton. She was always a free spirit and had a refreshing, some would say, unique view of life.

She is survived by;Her son Ashton De Lashmit Her father Tracy De Lashmit (Corinna), Mother Tari Semler (Dale) Brothers Michael De Lashmit (Bonny), Jeremy De Lashmit (Charlotte) & Arynn Leighton. Sisters Kayla De Lashmit & Amy Hancox. Many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

She was preceded in death by niece Emily Fuller-De Lashmit.