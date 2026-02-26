Harold Eugene Turnbough: July 3, 1946 — January 30, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Harold Eugene Turnbough, affectionately known as “Paps,” was born on July 3, 1946, in Seattle, Washington. He passed away peacefully on January 30, 2026, in Castle Rock, Washington, leaving behind a legacy of love, hard work, and countless cherished memories.

A proud veteran, Harold enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 7, 1965, and honorably served until June 6, 1971. Together with extensive training as a heating systems specialist, he worked as a Civil Engineer while assigned to the USAF 22nd Civil Engineering Squadron. His commitment to service extended beyond traditional duties, as he was a distinguished member of the Special Operations Group (SOG-27), engaging in crowd control and manhunts, while also becoming an expert marksman, earning accolades such as the Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal.

After returning home from the military, Harold embraced life as a long-haul truck driver before transitioning to work locally as a dump truck driver. Throughout his career, he dedicated himself to every job with unwavering pride and diligence, illustrating the grit and character that defined his life.

Harold’s adventurous spirit was a cornerstone of his being. He enjoyed activities that brought joy and excitement, from Jeeping and boating to riding three-wheelers and motorcycling. He later found pleasure in reloading ammunition, watching the news, and tending to his yard with meticulous care, always striving for perfection. No summer cookout was complete without his famous 3-2-1 ribs, as he delighted in gathering family and friends for laughter and good food.

His deep appreciation for his caregiver, Mackenzie, reflected his kindness and loyalty. He adored and trusted her, often confiding in her during his later years. Equally inseparable was his little dog, Midget. The two shared thirteen wonderful years together, leading the family to imagine them joyfully reunited in heaven.

Harold was a devoted father to Jimmy Turnbough, Melenie Turnbough, Chad Turnbough, and Shawn Jessee, and he took immense pride in his role as a grandfather. Each grandchild held a special place in his heart, receiving unique nicknames that showcased his affection: Rosebud for Katelyn, Princess for Paige, and Snickerdoodle for the youngest, AltaFaye. Harold loved creating precious memories with them, from fishing trips to shooting sessions, and he notably cherished the 4th of July celebrations where his grandsons, Christian and Wyatt, orchestrated their own fireworks displays to the delight of family and friends.

Among his proudest accomplishments was witnessing his grandson Wyatt follow in his footsteps by enlisting in the Air Force and being stationed in Germany. This achievement brought Harold to tears during conversations, a testament to the deep pride he felt for his family’s military service and dedication.

Harold’s kindness extended to his neighbors, whom he cared for and kept an eye on, counting Will and Julie among his dear friends. He nurtured relationships within his community, always looking out for others in his uniquely compassionate way.

As we reflect on Harold’s life, we remember a man who worked hard, loved deeply, and enriched the lives of all who knew him. His adventurous nature, stubborn yet kind disposition, and unwavering loyalty will live on in our hearts and shared stories.

A Graveside Service will take place on February 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Silver Lake Cemetery in Silver Lake, WA, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Woodworker’s Local Lodge in Longview, WA, starting at 2:30 PM.

Though he is no longer physically with us, Paps will forever be remembered through the love he imparted, the memories he created, and the spirit of adventure he inspired in all who cherished him.