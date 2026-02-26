Glen Charles Early: December 23, 1945 — January 29, 2026

LONGVIEW- Glen Charles Early, a cherished companion, loving father, and accomplished professional, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026, in Ocean Shores, Washington, due to congestive heart failure. He was 80 years old. Glen was born on December 23, 1945, in Seldovia, Alaska, and his journey through life was marked by numerous achievements, treasured experiences, and a passion for the outdoors.

A proud graduate of Mark Morris High School in 1964, Glen continued his academic pursuits at the University of Washington, earning a Bachelor’s degree in 1973, followed by an MBA from the University of Portland in 1988. Throughout his career, Glen demonstrated a profound dedication to his work, starting with Boeing in Seattle, transitioning to a computer expert at Longview Fiber, and ultimately serving as a computer contractor for the Department of Defense at Hill Air Force Base.

Glen was known not only for his professional successes but also for his vibrant personality. He was a high achiever with an intelligent mind, a captivating smile, and beautiful blue eyes. A skilled woodworker, his workshop was a haven where he crafted many wood creations that delighted family and friends. Glen’s passion extended beyond woodworking; he loved gardening, skiing, camping, hiking, fishing, and engaging in all sports.

Together with his beloved wife, Sandy, Glen shared a deep bond filled with love and adventure. They enjoyed numerous travels, including fabulous hikes in wilderness areas, RV trips, and Alaska cruises. They often spent joyous moments playing games with each other, alongside friends and relatives. Glen treasured Sandy deeply, and she was by his side during his final moments, holding his hand throughout the night until he passed away.

Glen took immense pride in his family, considering his children—Doug Early, Jeff Early, and Kim Kahler—as some of his proudest accomplishments. He also delighted in the company of his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who brought immeasurable joy to his life. His first wife and the mother of his children, Leanne Shrode, is also remembered as a significant part of Glen’s life.

Glen is predeceased by his father Max Early, mother Mary Maxwell Smith, stepmother Marilyn Early, and brothers Dale and Randy Early.

Glen’s interment will take place on March 13, 2026, at Longview Memorial Park, located at 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, WA, with a service beginning at 11:00 AM.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and warmth that will forever resonate with those who knew him. Glen Charles Early will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his extraordinary life and the heartfelt memories he created.